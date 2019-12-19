California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 420.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 226,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 91,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

