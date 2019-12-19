California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seacor were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Seacor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacor by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Seacor by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $853.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.84 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

