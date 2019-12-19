Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Calithera Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 515,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 88,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $379,487.90. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 191,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

