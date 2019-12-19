Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 129206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$885.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

