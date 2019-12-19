Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $4,032,009.72. Also, major shareholder Faheem Hasnain bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $72,037.00. Insiders have bought 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.