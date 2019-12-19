Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 11,038 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $640,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Kirk Somers sold 15,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $955,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kirk Somers sold 33,276 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $1,876,100.88.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $88,050.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $56,925.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $53,115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.71. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.