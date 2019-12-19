CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

CARG opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $4,679,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,374,558 shares of company stock valued at $48,914,643. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 93.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after buying an additional 430,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

