Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli Sells 7,268 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTLT stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.68. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

