CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

