Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) CEO Timothy P. Cofer Purchases 10,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CENT opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,701 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 354,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 108,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

