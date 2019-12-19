Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPF. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $52,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $30.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

