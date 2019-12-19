Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report sales of $428.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $394.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $5,915,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.