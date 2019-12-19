China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Stock Price Down 29.9%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s share price was down 29.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 73,936 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,796,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

