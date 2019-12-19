Chronobank (TIME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00024344 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chronobank has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Chronobank has a market cap of $1.23 million and $93,119.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

