Citigroup Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $30.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

MIRM opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

