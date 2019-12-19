Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

CLAR opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

