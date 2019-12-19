Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Clearford Water Systems Inc (CVE:CLI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Clearford Water Systems Company Profile (CVE:CLI)

Clearford Water Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and markets unified water management and sanitation systems in Canada, the United States, South America, India, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clearford One and UV Pure. The company offers the Clearford One system, which is a combination of its ClearDigest Smart Digester; ClearConvey, its patented Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter variable grade gravity sewer system that can incorporate solids-free pumping stations; and ClearRecover, a waste water treatment facility based on the processed influent received from the ClearDigest and SBS ClearConvey components of the system, as well as Clearford M-brane packaged water treatment, Clearford UV pure water disinfection, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions.

