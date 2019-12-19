Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.50

Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 44322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.81).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Clearstar in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70.

Clearstar Company Profile (LON:CLSU)

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

