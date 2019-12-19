Cochlear (ASX:COH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.39

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $212.39 and traded as high as $231.82. Cochlear shares last traded at $231.39, with a volume of 189,665 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$224.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$212.78.

About Cochlear (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

