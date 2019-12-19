Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.25.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR opened at $164.22 on Monday. Coherent has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $173.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.