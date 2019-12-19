Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Insider C.R. Mclernon Sells 10,000 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,387,515.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$991.42 million.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

