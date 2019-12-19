Comparing First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (NASDAQ:CPKF)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Merchants has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $51.05 million 2.30 $10.82 million $2.17 10.97 First Merchants $484.40 million 4.87 $159.14 million $3.22 13.15

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 19.97% 11.38% 1.25% First Merchants 29.88% 10.36% 1.47%

Summary

First Merchants beats CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services, as well as electronic and mobile delivery channels. It operates 116 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

