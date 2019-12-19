Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.07-2.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.07-2.17 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

