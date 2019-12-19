Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

