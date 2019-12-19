Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and PARINGA RESOURC/S (NYSE:PNRL) Financial Survey

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) and Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get PARINGA RESOURC/S alerts:

This table compares PARINGA RESOURC/S and Consol Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A N/A Consol Energy 6.92% 20.78% 4.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PARINGA RESOURC/S and Consol Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PARINGA RESOURC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Consol Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

PARINGA RESOURC/S currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Consol Energy has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Given PARINGA RESOURC/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PARINGA RESOURC/S is more favorable than Consol Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PARINGA RESOURC/S and Consol Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A -$13.10 million ($0.03) -49.00 Consol Energy $1.53 billion 0.25 $152.97 million $5.38 2.76

Consol Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PARINGA RESOURC/S. PARINGA RESOURC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consol Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PARINGA RESOURC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Consol Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consol Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consol Energy beats PARINGA RESOURC/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2018, it had 698.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it owns approximately 1.6 billion tons of Greenfield coal reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.