Contrasting Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (NYSE:CRARY)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander-Chile and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 2 0 2.40 CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.76%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 22.34% 17.07% 1.36% CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.84 billion 2.86 $952.53 million $1.80 12.97 CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $23.19 billion 1.78 $5.20 billion $0.82 8.87

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 380 branches, which include 266 under the Santander brand name, 46 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 21 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 910 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

