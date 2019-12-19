Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

