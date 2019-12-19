Credit Suisse Group Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $160.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

