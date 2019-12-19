Critical Survey: Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and T3M (NYSE:TTTM)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and T3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -10.10% -3.28% -0.60% T3M N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tata Motors and T3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $43.63 billion 0.19 -$4.24 billion $0.20 62.35 T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T3M has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tata Motors and T3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 0 3 1 0 2.25 T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T3M has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. In addition, the company provides information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation services; and vehicle financing services. It offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

T3M Company Profile

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

