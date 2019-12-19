Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Shares Up 17.3%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN)’s share price shot up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, 2,717 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

