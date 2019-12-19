Curecoin Market Capitalization Hits $898,536.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market cap of $898,536.00 and $4,014.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00554764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,349,445 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.