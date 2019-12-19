Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $175.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 973.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $8,533,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 97,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 36.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

