Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

