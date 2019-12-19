David Shapiro Sells 12,500 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$469,245.46.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air Canada alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27.

Shares of AC opened at C$50.01 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.50 and a 12-month high of C$51.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.6599996 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.