Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,784.22

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,784.22 and traded as high as $2,820.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,820.00, with a volume of 220,272 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,726.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,785.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 20,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,789 ($36.69), for a total value of £581,729.62 ($765,232.33).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

