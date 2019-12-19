Decimated (DIO) Achieves Market Cap of $84,946.00

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Decimated token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and ABCC. Decimated has a total market cap of $84,946.00 and $782.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decimated has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.73 or 0.06360160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

Decimated (DIO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,986,411 tokens. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game.

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decimated using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

