Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CEO John C. May II Sells 5,075 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deere & Company stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $167,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $41,590,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.37.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

