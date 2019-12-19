Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Receives $20.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,863,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3,422.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 618,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 459,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

