Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Denny’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.