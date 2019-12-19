Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. Destiny Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

