DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $217.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 724.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $238,180.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,660.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,636 shares of company stock worth $10,371,627. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.