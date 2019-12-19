Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Up 4.1%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) shares traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 6,043 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

About Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.