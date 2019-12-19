Dubber (ASX:DUB) Trading Down 2.1%

Dubber Corp Limited (ASX:DUB)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.27 ($0.90) and last traded at A$1.29 ($0.91), 213,166 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.31 ($0.93).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.33. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84.

About Dubber (ASX:DUB)

Dubber Corporation Limited operates a cloud based call recording and audio asset management platform in Australia. It offers call recording as a service for end users enabling them to capture communications from various locations, platforms, and devices through service providers; and Playback, a telephony service.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.