Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.36

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.36 and traded as high as $34.57. Duke Realty shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 662,396 shares.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.