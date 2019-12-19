Duston Williams Sells 24,865 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $800,404.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Duston Williams sold 12,142 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $420,841.72.

On Friday, December 6th, Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64.

Nutanix stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nutanix by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

