DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JGHAF stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

