Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will post sales of $14.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.68 million to $15.20 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported sales of $11.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year sales of $58.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.04 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.03 million to $69.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

