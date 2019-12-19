Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.46 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-5.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.41.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,517,654 shares valued at $179,352,397. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

