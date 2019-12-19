Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $27,023,350.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,438,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40.

On Friday, December 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $23,313,665.70.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $25,151,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03.

On Monday, November 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,318 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total value of $12,855,796.80.

On Thursday, November 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96.

On Monday, November 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 100 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $11,407.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $19,835,347.90.

On Monday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

