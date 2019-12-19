Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

